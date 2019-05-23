Hollister Police looking for man who robbed store at gunpoint

HOLLISTER, Calif. - The Hollister Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint.

They say early Monday morning an unknown male entered the Quik Stop at 1300 Fourth Street and pointed a handgun at one of the store employees, making demands for money.

The clerk complied with the suspect's demands. The suspect ran out of the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a male adult about 5'7", thin build. He was wearing a dark, long sleeved hooded sweatshirt, black pants, white gloves and grey shoes. The suspect's face was completely covered with dark clothing item during the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Officer Burbank at 831-636-4330.

People wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.