Hollister residents returning home after natural gas leak

HOLLISTER, Calif. - UPDATE 8/1/2019 2:55 p.m. The natural gas leak near Jan Avenue and Chaparral Court has been fixed, and it is safe for residents to return home.

PREVIOUS STORY: Hollister police are evacuating the area around Jan Avenue and Chaparral Court because of a natural gas leak.

Police said a construction crew broke a 2 inch natural gas line at that intersection. The Hollister Fire Department and Hollister police are evacuating residents and opened an evacuation center at the Veterans Memorial Building.

Police are asking that people stay away from the area. PG&E crews are on their way, and it is estimated that it will take three hours to repair.