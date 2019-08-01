News

Hollister residents returning home after natural gas leak

By:

Posted: Aug 01, 2019 02:29 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 02:58 PM PDT

HOLLISTER, Calif. - UPDATE 8/1/2019 2:55 p.m. The natural gas leak near Jan Avenue and Chaparral Court has been fixed, and it is safe for residents to return home.

 

PREVIOUS STORY: Hollister police are evacuating the area around Jan Avenue and Chaparral Court because of a natural gas leak.

Police said a construction crew broke a 2 inch natural gas line at that intersection. The Hollister Fire Department and Hollister police are evacuating residents and opened an evacuation center at the Veterans Memorial Building.

Police are asking that people stay away from the area. PG&E crews are on their way, and it is estimated that it will take three hours to repair.

KION Copyright 2019


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

Democratic debates in Detroit
Getty Images

Democratic debates in Detroit

The second CNN-hosted Democratic presidential debate was held July 30 and 31 in Detroit.

Read More »
On this day: August 1
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

On this day: August 1

Oxygen is discovered, Adolf Hitler presides over the opening of the Olympics, a new superhero is introduced, tragedy strikes the University of Texas, and a new all-music TV network debuts, all on this day.

Read More »
12 most common tax scams
FreeImages.com/Matt Aiello

12 most common tax scams

The IRS warns taxpayers to be on high alert for tax scams. Take a look at the "Dirty Dozen" list of the most common scams.

Read More »
Strange TSA finds
TSA via CNN

Strange TSA finds

The Transportation Security Administration, created after 9/11, is charged with making sure airline passengers and crew get to their destinations safely. And sometimes, they discover something strange at security checkpoints. Here are several of the more unusual finds.

Read More »