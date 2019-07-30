Hollister sex offender arrested for allegedly trying to break into a home

Derrick Meyer

HOLLISTER, Calif. - Hollister police arrested a man after he allegedly tried to break into a home early Friday morning.

Police responded to a home in the 700 block of Calais Drive at around 2:10 a.m. An officer spoke to someone who lived there, who said a man broke his son's bedroom window and tried to get inside.

Two more officers arrived and heard glass breaking at a nearby house. They went to investigate, and officers said they found Derrick Meyer in the back yard of the house.

Police said officers tried to retain Meyer, but he resisted them and tried to get a razor tucked into his waistband. Officers said they were able to detain him after a short struggle.

Officers evaluated Meyer because they believed he was under the influence of a controlled substance. He was arrested and charged with attempted burglary, vandalism, failure to register as a sex offender and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Hollister police at 831-636-4330.