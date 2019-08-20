Home repair grant program now open to applicants in Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif. - The City of Monterey is encouraging homeowners to apply for their annual home repair grant program.

They say the Housing Rehabilitation Program serves low-income homeowners within the City of Monterey, and allows residents to secure grants for repairs to help maintain their home.

Eligible homeowners are encouraged to apply early to ensure funds are available, with priority screening beginning in late September. The City’s program provides grants to qualifying homeowners to make needed health and safety repairs and improvements to their homes that they could not afford otherwise.

Types of work that can be funded include:

Safety and accessibility projects for disabled persons, such as installation of ramps and grab bars

Plumbing and electrical repairs

Repairs or replacement of windows, doors, and certain appliances

Minor home remodeling projects to improve accessibility and safety

Exterior repairs, such as painting, roof repairs, and tree removal

Interested Monterey residents can view eligibility requirements and complete an application by clicking here.

All work funded by the grants will be completed by licensed contractors who have been approved by the City to participate in the program. Contractors interested in the program are encouraged to contact the Housing Programs Office to learn how to sign up.