Homeless camp grows at Main Beach in time for Labor Day Weekend

Posted: Aug 31, 2019 05:39 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 05:39 PM PDT

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - It's a crowded Labor Day Weekend at Main Beach in Santa Cruz. This year, some plan to stay for more than a few hours. Dozens have set up permanent camp on the sand. "You're living on a beach. You can't ask for better real estate," said overnight camper, James Shay. 

Shay said he was one of the first to pitch a tent on Main Beach at the beginning of the summer. He, and others, sleep there through the night. Several of Shay's neighbors said they came from the Ross Camp before it was cleared out and shut down in May. 

"The last day of the holiday weekend, Tuesday, I don't want to be on this beach. They're going to kick us off. They're gonna come here and move us out," said Shay.

Many fear it's only a matter of time until they will have to move again. Shay thinks Labor Day Weekend could be the end of his stay at Main Beach. He suspects police will start cracking down on overnight campers as more families pack the beach. "It's a tourist place. They want it to look nice. They want people to come here and have a good time, and they should," said Shay.

Those who came to the beach on Saturday said they hardly noticed the growing camp among a sea of people. "I saw the tents. I just thought it was for shade for people. I didn't realize it was actually the homeless," said visitor, Kelly Cosman.

According to the City of Santa Cruz website, camping is not permitted on Main Beach. Campers said the beach is their only safe option. "If you're not doing anything and you're just kicking back enjoying the beach. You should stay as long as you're nice to people," said Shay.

