Homeless seek shelter as temperatures drop on Central Coast

Homeless seek shelter during the cold winter months

SALINAS, Calif. - Hours before the doors open, people wait outside Monterey County's only warming shelter in Salinas. "We spend about three to four hours waiting. Sometimes five. But hey, it's all worth it for this cold season," said Raul Ruben who utilizes the shelter.

Homeless people across the Central Coast rush here to seek shelter as temperatures drop. "It gives me a place to lie down. A place to rest," said Frank Rosales who utilizes the shelter. Unfortunately, not everyone is lucky enough to stay here. Early Wednesday morning, a fire in Castroville destroyed a homeless encampment. North Monterey County Fire Protection District, who responded to the incident, say it was likely caused by a warming fire.

"People are starting a fire to keep warm or to cook food. They aren't thinking that this isn't the best place to start a fire, or that this fire could spread, or that this is the way you effectively put out a fire," said Katherine Thoeni, Executive Officer of the Coalition of Homeless Services.

The Coalition of Homeless Services said the Monterey County shelter only has room for 70 people. This leaves around 2,730 to find other ways to keep warm through the night. Theoni said they are working to provide more options in these chillier months.

"The Monterey County Social Services Program has a 'inclement weather voucher program.' If it's a certain temperature, 45 degrees or so, and its raining, and there's no shelter beds. There are certain non-profits that can put out hotel vouchers to keep people out of the elements," said Thoeni. Finding transportation to the county's only warming shelter is another hurdle the homeless face. San Benito Count currently offers rides to warming shelters, but Monterey County has yet to jump on board.