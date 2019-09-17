Inmate who walked away from Salinas Valley State Prison caught in San Francisco

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

SOLEDAD, Calif. - UPDATE 9/17/2019 10:30 a.m. An inmate who walked away from Salinas Calley State Prison over the weekend was captured in San Francisco, according to KION's sister station in the Bay Area.

35-year-old Adam Beck was taken into custody at an apartment on Monday night without incident.

Beck was reported missing during a routine count at around 5 a.m. on Saturday.

He is serving four years for evading or attempting to evade a peace officer while driving recklessly, and for carrying a concealed dagger. His earliest possible parole date is in December.

PREVIOUS STORY: The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is searching for a minimum-security inmate who walked away from the Salinas Valley State Prison Minimum Support Facility.

The Office of Correctional Safety, the California Highway Patrol and local law enforcement agencies are assisting in the search.

Beck is described as a white man, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds with green eyes and a bald head. He was last seen wearing gray shorts and a white T-shirt.

Anyone who sees Beck is asked to contact 911 or law enforcement authorities. Anyone with information on the location of Beck should contact the SVSP watch commander at 831-678-5500, extension 5542.

