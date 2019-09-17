News

Inmate who walked away from Salinas Valley State Prison caught in San Francisco

Sep 14, 2019

Sep 17, 2019

SOLEDAD, Calif. - UPDATE 9/17/2019 10:30 a.m. An inmate who walked away from Salinas Calley State Prison over the weekend was captured in San Francisco, according to KION's sister station in the Bay Area.

35-year-old Adam Beck was taken into custody at an apartment on Monday night without incident.

Beck was reported missing during a routine count at around 5 a.m. on Saturday.

He is serving four years for evading or attempting to evade a peace officer while driving recklessly, and for carrying a concealed dagger. His earliest possible parole date is in December. 

 

PREVIOUS STORY: The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is searching for a minimum-security inmate who walked away from the Salinas Valley State Prison Minimum Support Facility.

Adam Beck, 35, was reported missing during a routine count at 5:00 this morning.

The Office of Correctional Safety, the California Highway Patrol and local law enforcement agencies are assisting in the search.

Beck is described as a white man, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds with green eyes and a bald head. He was last seen wearing gray shorts and a white T-shirt.

Anyone who sees Beck is asked to contact 911 or law enforcement authorities. Anyone with information on the location of Beck should contact the SVSP watch commander at 831-678-5500, extension 5542.

Beck is serving four years for evading or attempting to evade a peace officer while driving recklessly, and for carrying a concealed dagger. His earliest possible parole date is in December. 

