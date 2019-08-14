News

Inmates at CTF Soledad building "micro-houses" to help solve homeless issue

SOLEDAD, Calif. - The non-profit R3, which stands for rehabilitation, restoration and respite, came up with an idea to build tiny homes for transitional housing and work toward solving the ever-growing housing issue. Shortly after, the non-profit partnered with the CDCR to involve the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad to help with the building of the micro-homes.

Inmates in the prison’s vocational program have already begun building the small houses that will house those struggling to pay expensive rent in our area.

At 5 and 6 p.m. KION’s Drew Andre will have the full details on the program, who it benefits and who is behind it.

 

