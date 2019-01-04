Inmates families concerned over new prison integration policy

Riots break out amid changes to prison system

Families of inmates at Soledad State Prison are worried about the safety of their loved ones. They say a new integration prison program has led to riots at that prison and others across California.

“I understand our loved ones committed crimes and are in their for things they shouldn't have done, but that doesn’t justify them putting their lives in danger,” wife of inmate at Soledad Correctional Facility Diana Cruz said.

Cruz has been leading protests outside of Soledad State Prison for the last few months.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) instituted a program last year that merges two different populations of inmates. This no longer isolates every prisoner assigned to the "sensitive needs" program that was created in the 1990's.

In August the CDCR former secretary explained why they've implemented the program.

"There is no such thing as sensitive needs out in the general public, so if we're going to create an environment where people are expected to behave in a reasonable manner we shouldn't tag people one way or the other," retired CDCR secretary Scott Kernan said.

Family members we spoke with say what this really does is create more violence.

“in the real world we have a choice not to see people we don’t like,” Cruz said.

“The thing is, they’re surrounded by a wall," Mother of inmate at Soledad Correctional Facility Mary Lou said. "Out here you could get away from them.”

Mary Lou's son tells her he's not only concerned for inmates like him, but for the formerly segregated inmates not being integrated into general population.

“They either were informers or child molesters, and now they’re not going to be protected anymore,” Mary Lou said.

“These inmates on both classifications of inmates are acting in self-defense,” Cruz said.

Cruz tells us her and others plan on continuing their protests as long as the integration program continues in California.