Investigator finds two allegations against Santa Cruz council members substantiated

By:

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 04:44 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 04:44 PM PDT

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - The city of Santa Cruz released a report documenting an investigation into two Santa Cruz city council members, and investigators say although several allegations were unsubstantiated, two were.

Between February and May 2019, there were complaints against Councilmember Drew Glover and Councilmember Chris Krohn.

Rose found that one complaint against Councilmember Glover of a violation of the Respectful Workplace Conduct Policy was substantiated. Three complaints of a violation of the Discrimination, Harassment, Retaliation and Respectful Workplace Conduct Policy were unsubstantiated along with three complaints of Respectful Workplace Conduct Policy.

Rose also found that one complaint against Councilmember Krohn of a violation of the Respectful Workplace Conduct Policy was substantiated. Two other Respectful Workplace Conduct Policy complaints were not substantiated, and three complaints of a violation of the Discrimination, Harassment, Retaliation and Respectful Workplace Conduct Policy were not substantiated.

The city's Human Resources Director reviewed the investigation report and affirmed Rose's findings. The director recommended that:

  • Council members should receive training on the policies.
  • Council members should participate in professional mediation and conflict resolution.
  • City staff should review the onboarding process for new council members.
  • Council members should avoid making public accusations without first trying to address concerns with the person,
  • Using photos of employees in presentations should be coordinated through the city manager's office.

City Manager Martin Bernal said the findings show a need to improve the environment among council members and staff to effectively serve the community. The city management team does not have legal authority to discipline elected officials for policy violations, but Bernal said the city council will determine how to address the situation.

To read the full report:

