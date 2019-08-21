News

Jet catches fire in Oroville; 10 aboard unhurt

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 02:20 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 02:20 PM PDT

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) - Officials say all 10 people aboard a jet escaped injury after the aircraft aborted takeoff at a small Northern California airport, went off the runway and burst into flames.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said the twin-engine Cessna Citation slid off the end of the runway at Oroville Municipal Airport shortly before noon Wednesday. It went into dry grass and caught fire.

Gregor said it's not clear why the pilot aborted takeoff.

Gregor says the plane was flying from Oroville to Portland International Airport in Oregon. Oroville's fire chief says it was a personally chartered jet and its corporate passengers had stayed overnight in Oroville.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

(c) Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

On this day: August 22
iStock/DegasMM

On this day: August 22

Teddy Roosevelt goes for a historic ride, tennis player Althea Gibson breaks racial barriers, The Supremes hit No. 1 for the first time, and Nolan Ryan notches his 5,000 career strikeout, all on this day.

Read More »
School violence: By the numbers
KPRC via CNN

School violence: By the numbers

Look at the numbers behind school violence and bullying in America.

Read More »
On this day: August 21
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: August 21

Lincoln and Douglas square off for the first time, Oldsmobile begins production, Hawaii becomes a state, and The Mona Lisa and the Mars Observer go missing, all on this day.

Read More »
Most pet-friendly cities for travelers
iStock/Dixi_

Most pet-friendly cities for travelers

If the thought of boarding your beloved canine or feline while you're traveling makes you uneasy, consider taking your pet along for the ride. Here's a list of the most pet-friendly cities for travelers.

Read More »