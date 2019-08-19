Junior Chefs give back to Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting victims

GILROY, Calif. - Fortino Winery hosted a sold-out fundraiser Sunday for the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting victims, bringing together junior chefs to cook for guests.

The young chefs each prepared dishes for people to sample before the main tri-tip BBQ lunch.

Christopher Ranch donated $100 to each junior chef to buy ingredients.

This year’s Garlic Chef Jr. winner Kaiden Gonzales was there as well as the first ever winner Addyson Dell.

Dell made a chicken taco with red salsa.

The fundraiser was put together in 18 days with the help of the Garlic Festival Association and the winery along with junior chefs, their families, the community and several other sponsors.

Silent auction items were also donated.

Organizers said the event helped raise $22,049 for the Gilroy Foundation Victims Relief fund. They sold 352 tickets and did over $11,000 in raffle prizes.