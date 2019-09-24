News

Jury trial begins for suspect in 2014 Watsonville slayings

By:

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 11:43 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 11:43 AM PDT

WATSONVILLE, Calif. - Jury selection began Tuesday for the trial of the man suspected of fatally shooting two people, including a young girl, near the Watsonville Fish House in 2014.

The selection for 31-year-old Michael Escobar's trial began at 10 a.m. and is scheduled to continue through Wednesday. Testimony will begin after the jury is picked. Escobar is facing two charges of first-degree murder, participating in a criminal street gang, obstructing or resisting an officer and assault with a semi-automatic gun.

Escobar is accused of shooting and killing 4-year-old Jaelyn Zavala and 31-year-old Ramon Rendon. A 26-year-old man was also shot, but survived. The child and the 26-year-old man were in an office at the back of the Watsonville Fish House restaurant when they were shot. Rendon was found outside the motel next door.

Watsonville police said Escobar fired several shots at Rendon as he left his job at the motel.  Stray bullets struck the restaurant, killing Jaelyn and striking the other man.

KION Copyright 2019


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

5 healthy habits to add decade to your life
iStock/monkeybusinessimages﻿

5 healthy habits to add decade to your life

Want to prolong your life expectancy by more than a decade? A new study suggests that you can do just that by following these five healthy habits.

Read More »
On this day: September 25
Scott Halleran/Getty Images

On this day: September 25

A European sees the Pacific Ocean for the first time, Congress passes the Bill of Rights, the Little Rock Nine get a U.S. Army escort to school, and Led Zeppelin's John Bonham dies, all on this day.

Read More »
Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa
Getty Images

Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their baby son Archie kicked off their 10-day Africa tour Monday in Cape Town, South Africa.

Read More »
On this day: September 24
California Department of Corrections via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 24

America's first National Monument is declared, the world's first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier is launched, we say goodbye to Dr. Seuss, and Nirvana hits it big with "Nevermind," all on this day.

Read More »