Jury trial begins for suspect in 2014 Watsonville slayings

Michael Escobar

Michael Escobar

WATSONVILLE, Calif. - Jury selection began Tuesday for the trial of the man suspected of fatally shooting two people, including a young girl, near the Watsonville Fish House in 2014.

The selection for 31-year-old Michael Escobar's trial began at 10 a.m. and is scheduled to continue through Wednesday. Testimony will begin after the jury is picked. Escobar is facing two charges of first-degree murder, participating in a criminal street gang, obstructing or resisting an officer and assault with a semi-automatic gun.

Escobar is accused of shooting and killing 4-year-old Jaelyn Zavala and 31-year-old Ramon Rendon. A 26-year-old man was also shot, but survived. The child and the 26-year-old man were in an office at the back of the Watsonville Fish House restaurant when they were shot. Rendon was found outside the motel next door.

Watsonville police said Escobar fired several shots at Rendon as he left his job at the motel. Stray bullets struck the restaurant, killing Jaelyn and striking the other man.