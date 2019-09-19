News

Justin Trudeau campaign hit with 'brownface' photo

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 05:42 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 05:42 PM PDT

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) - Canadian leader Justin Trudeau's campaign for national elections was hit Wednesday by the publication of a yearbook photo showing him in brownface makeup at a costume party in 2001.

Time magazine posted the photo, which it says was published in the yearbook from the West Point Grey Academy, a private school in British Columbia where Trudeau worked as a teacher before entering politics. The photo depicts Trudeau wearing a turban and robe, with dark makeup on his hands, face and neck.

Liberal Party spokesman Cameron Ahmad confirmed the photo is of Trudeau. He says it was taken at the school's annual dinner which had an "Arabian Nights" theme that year. Trudeau was dressed as a character from "Aladdin."

Trudeau, who launched his reelection campaign exactly one week ago, said he should have known better.

"I'm pissed off at myself, I'm disappointed in myself," Trudeau told reporters traveling with him on his campaign plane.

The photo's publication could spell more trouble for Trudeau, who polls say is facing a serious challenge from Conservative leader Andrew Scheer.

Trudeau has been admired by liberals around the world for his progressive policies in the Trump era, with Canada accepting more refugees than the United States. His Liberal government has also strongly advocated free trade.

But the 47-year-old son of late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau was already vulnerable following one of the biggest scandals in Canadian political history, which arose when Trudeau's former attorney general said he improperly pressured her to halt the criminal prosecution of a company in Quebec. Trudeau has said he was standing up for jobs.

(c) Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

On this day: September 18
Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

On this day: September 18

America takes out its first loan, The New York Times and the United States Air Force are born, guitar legend Jimi Hendrix dies, and "The Guiding Light" ends after 72 years, all on this day.

Read More »
20 'selfie' capitals of the world
FreeImages.com/Marcin Jochimczyk

20 'selfie' capitals of the world

Taking a "selfie" is more popular in these cities than anywhere else in the world, according to Time magazine. Check out the top 20.

Read More »
On this day: September 17
By John McKeon [CC BY-SA 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 17

The U.S. Constitution is signed, the Civil War sees the bloodiest battle in American history, the prototype space shuttle Enterprise is unveiled, and the Camp David Accords bring peace between Egypt and Israel, all on this day.

Read More »
America's top 10 best-selling cereals
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

America's top 10 best-selling cereals

Check out which 10 cereals are America's best-selling, according to data from Chicago-based market research firm Information Resources, Inc.

Read More »