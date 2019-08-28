News

King City man found guilty of lewd conduct and indecent exposure

Posted: Aug 28, 2019

KING CITY, Calif. - After a two-day trial, a jury found a King City man guilty of lewd conduct in public and indecent exposure.

In March 2019, 27-year-old Jarrod Houx was charging his cell phone in the visitor's area of Mee Memorial Hospital, and he saw a woman walk into the next room to buy something from the vending machines. He followed her into the room and exposed his genitals. She left and reported it to hospital security.

A week later, Houx was on the corner of Division and Canal Streets and exposed himself to another woman. She was driving in that area when Houx pulled his pants down and exposed his genitals. She reported the incident to King City police, and during the trial, she said she recognized Houx from another incident.

The other incident happened outside a bakery when Houx exposed himself to customers and employees. He was asked to leave.

During the trial, Houx admitted to two other incidents at a college and a movie theater.

Houx will be sentenced in September. He is facing two years in the Monterey County Jail and will have to register as a sex offender.

