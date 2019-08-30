King City man sentenced to life in prison for murder at Salinas house

SALINAS, Calif. - UPDATE 8/30/2019 : 33-year-old Christopher Montoya was sentenced to life in prison for murdering Daniel “Duke” Martinez and personally using a firearm in the commission of the murder. Montoya will be eligible for parole consideration after first serving 18 years in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

A King City man pleaded no contest to the murder of Daniel "Duke" Martinez and personally using a firearm during the murder.

On Sept. 3, 2018, investigators said 33-year-old Christopher Montoya and three others went to a house in Salinas to buy marijuana. They said Montoya knocked on the back door of the house while holding a revolver by his side.

Martinez was a guest at the house, and investigators said he opened the door, and he and Montoya began to argue. The district attorney's office said the fight turned physical, and said Martinez hit Montoya before Montoya allegedly shot Martinez in the head. After a period of time, those in the house called 911.

Salinas police responded to the scene. They performed life-saving measures, but Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers said the residents of the house were not cooperative.

Nine days after the murder, the CHP got into a chase on Highway 101 in Salinas with a BMW that matched the description of a vehicle associated with the murder. The CHP said speeds reached 130 miles per hour and said occupants of the vehicle threw a gun out of the car. The FBI examined the gun and found that it was the one used in the murder on Sept. 3.

Montoya's sentencing is set for August 27. He will be sentenced to 18 years to life in prison.