King City Police arrest man who brandished fake firearm

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 02:38 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 02:38 AM PDT

KING CITY, Calif. - A King City man was arrested after police there say he brandished, what turned out to be, a fake firearm at a business.

King City police were called to that business on the 800 block of Broadway St. after 4:00 p.m. Thursday.

The suspect had left the area as officers arrived. Police say 55-year old Victor Reyes Garcia went into the business and demanded his paycheck. Police say Garcia could not provide any identification so he was not given his paycheck.

King City police say the manager locked the front door when Garcia left because he left angry. Garcia came back and when he wasn't let back inside, police say he lifted his shirt and brandished a firearm tucked into his waistband. 

King City police tracked down Garcia's address and say that as they walked up to it, Garcia walked out the front door. Officers told Garcia to show his hands and get on the ground. Police say Garcia refused them and officers could clearly see the outline of a firearm underneath his clothes.

Police say as Garcia turned away from them, he reached for his waistband. That's when officers tackled Garcia and arrested him without incident and recovered what they found to be a replica firearm.

Garcia was arrested and booked on multiple charges including attempted robbery, brandishing a replica firearm and resisting.

Neither the victims, suspect or officers were injured.

Anyone with more information on the case is asked to call the King City Police Department at (831) 386-5980.

 

