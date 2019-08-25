King City police asking for your help in identifying suspect

KION Copyright 2019

KING CITY, Calif. - The King City Police Department is asking for your help in identifying the suspect in an unprovoked attack that occurred Thursday.

Police are looking for a Hispanic man male thought to be in his mid-30s. He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and has a medium build. He was wearing a black Oakland A's baseball cap at the time of the attack.

Authorities responded to a call about a fight at a gas station located on the 1100 block of Broadway Street around 9 p.m. Thursday.

A man approached the victim, who was filling up their tank, and began to punch them repeatedly. The man knocked the victim to the ground and continued to assault them.

The assailant then went inside, purchased several items and drove away in a gray Honda Accord thought to have been made between 2010 and 2014.

The King City Police Department is asking anyone with information pertaining to the case to contact them at 831-386-5980. You can also call Officer Dominic Mercurio at 831-386-5983 or the WeTip Line at 1-800-78-CRIME. You may remain completely anonymous.

The investigation is ongoing.