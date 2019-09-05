Law enforcement finds man involved in shooting with Merced County deputies

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. - UPDATE: A man who law enfocement said was involved in a shooting with Merced County Sheriff's deputies has been found.

The CHP has deactivated a Blue Alert it had sent out.

PREVIOUS STORY: The California Highway Patrol is looking for a man they said was involved in a shooting with Merced County deputies. The CHP has issued a statewide Blue Alert.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office said 51-year-old Guadalupe Lopez-Herrera, from Dos Palos, was involved in the shooting that sent one deputy to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lopez-Herrera is considered armed and dangerous. The CHP said he may have a semi-automatic handgun. He is described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet 7 inches tall and 160 pounds with brown eyes, long brown hair and a mustache. The CHP said he was last seen wearing a black shirt and dark jeans.

Lopez-Herrera was last seen driving a white 2013 GMC Sierra similar to the one pictured with California plate 25599H1.

If you see him, you are asked to call 911.

Courtesy California Highway Patrol