News

Law enforcement releases new details about Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting

By:

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 03:32 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 05:42 PM PDT

Law enforcement releases new details about Garlic Festival shooting

GILROY, Calif. - https://livestream.com/accounts/25723746/events/8522569/videos/194437706

The city of Gilroy held a press conference on the deadly shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

The press conference started 4 p.m. on Tuesday at the Gilroy Police Department.

Gilroy police said that they finished searching the suspect's car. They found a shotgun, so they now have both weapons he bought at a Nevada store. Police said the other gun was used in the shooting.

During a sweep of a nearby creek, police said they found a bag of ammunition.

Officers have looked into the possibility of a second suspect after witness reports, but police said though they are not absolutely certain, they do not believe there was a second suspect.

The shooting happened Sunday evening, the last night of the festival. Three people were killed and a dozen more were wounded before police shot and killed the suspect.

The three who died were 6-year-old Stephen Romero, 13-year-old Keyla Salazar and 25-year-old Trevor Irby.

Law enforcement is still looking for a motive for the attack. The FBI is looking at social media counts, the suspect's digital footprint and interviews to learn more.

The FBI expects to investigate the crime scene for another three to five days.

KION Copyright 2019


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

On this day: July 31
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

On this day: July 31

Mt. Fuji erupts, the Apollo 15 astronauts go for a ride, major-league baseball players end their strike, and Michael Phelps swims into Olympic history, all on this day.

Read More »
Best, worst places to raise a family
Copyright 2019 CNN

Best, worst places to raise a family

When it comes to raising a family, some cities are just better places to call home than others.

Read More »
7 of the biggest hacks in history
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 of the biggest hacks in history

Data breaches and hacks have become facts of life in the 21st century. Here are the seven worst reported hacks in digital history.

Read More »
America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

Take a look at Bicycling Magazine's most recent list of most bike-friendly cities.

Read More »