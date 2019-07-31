Law enforcement releases new details about Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting

Law enforcement releases new details about Garlic Festival shooting

The city of Gilroy held a press conference on the deadly shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

The press conference started 4 p.m. on Tuesday at the Gilroy Police Department.

Gilroy police said that they finished searching the suspect's car. They found a shotgun, so they now have both weapons he bought at a Nevada store. Police said the other gun was used in the shooting.

During a sweep of a nearby creek, police said they found a bag of ammunition.

Officers have looked into the possibility of a second suspect after witness reports, but police said though they are not absolutely certain, they do not believe there was a second suspect.

The shooting happened Sunday evening, the last night of the festival. Three people were killed and a dozen more were wounded before police shot and killed the suspect.

The three who died were 6-year-old Stephen Romero, 13-year-old Keyla Salazar and 25-year-old Trevor Irby.

Law enforcement is still looking for a motive for the attack. The FBI is looking at social media counts, the suspect's digital footprint and interviews to learn more.

The FBI expects to investigate the crime scene for another three to five days.