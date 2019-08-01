News

Law enforcement returning personal items from Gilroy Garlic Festival

GILROY, Calif. - Law enforcement will be returning personal items left behind at the Gilroy Garlic Festival starting Thursday.

The items left at the Park Side region of the festival site will be returned to those requesting their belongings at the Family Assistance Center at Rucker Elementary School.

Vendors will be contacted directly by the Gilroy Garlic Festival Association to arrange a scheduled pickup.

The Family Assistance Center will be open:

  • 8/1 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • 8/2 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • 8/3 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • 8/4 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vehicle owners must go to Antonio Del Buono Elementary School between 9 a.m. and 6:45 p.m. From there, they will be shuttled to the parking lots. Vehicle owners must show a valid driver's license, proof of registration and insurance.

If you have any questions, you are asked to call the Information Line at 408-846-0584.

