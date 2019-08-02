News

List of missing in California's deadliest wildfire down to 1

Posted: Aug 02, 2019 02:33 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 02:34 PM PDT

PARADISE, Calif. (AP) - Only one person remains listed as missing from the deadliest wildfire in California history after deputies located an Oroville woman.

The Butte County Sheriff's Office said Friday that 47-year-old Wendy Carroll was aware she was considered missing but never contacted authorities to say she was safe because of possible legal issues.

The only person left unaccounted for from the 2018 Camp Fire is Sara Martinez-Fabila, although it's uncertain if she was in the area at the time of the fire.

The list of missing went well over 1,000 following the Nov. 8 fire, heightening fears of hundreds dead from the fast-moving fire that decimated Paradise. The fire killed 85 people.

Investigators blame the fire on faulty equipment owned by San Francisco utility Pacific Gas & Electric.

(c) Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

On this day: August 5
Scott Olson/Getty Images

On this day: August 5

The Mayflower departs England, the first electric traffic signal is installed, Marilyn Monroe dies, the Beatles release "Revolver," and President Reagan fires striking air-traffic controllers, all on this day.

Read More »
10 most common pre-existing medical conditions
Ferre' Dollar via CNN

10 most common pre-existing medical conditions

As many as one in two Americans has some kind of illness or condition that was, at one time, considered a pre-existing condition by insurance companies before Obamacare.

Read More »
On this day: August 4
Michelle Cohan/CNN

On this day: August 4

Anne Frank's family is betrayed, Dave Winfield kills a seagull with just a baseball, Prince's "Purple Rain" album starts a long stay at No.

Read More »
24 hours of terror in Texas, Ohio
CNN Video

24 hours of terror in Texas, Ohio

Two mass shootings hit two different American communities within 24 hours, killing 20 in El Paso, Texas, and nine in Dayton, Ohio.

Read More »