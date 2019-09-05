Local family identified as dive boat fire victims

Courtesy: Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter

Courtesy: Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - More victims from the deadly Conception dive boat fire are being identified and have ties to Santa Cruz County.

KION's CBS San Francisco affiliate, KPIX 5, says a man who identified himself as an "immediate family member" said a husband, wife, and daughter were celebrating the 17-year-old's birthday on the diving trip.

Tia Salika is a student at Santa Cruz's Pacific Collegiate School. Her mother, Diana Adamic, is a volunteer and contract Human Educator at the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter, the group wrote on their Facebook page. The shelter also writes that a friend, Bernice, was also onboard. The father, Steve Salika, was a 30-year apple employee.

In a statement to KPIX 5, Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's Senior Vice President of Retail and People, said:

"It's with very heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of two of our colleagues in the tragic boat fire that took place Labor Day weekend. We share our deepest condolences with their families and friends. Steve was a 30-year Apple veteran whose energy and enthusiasm touched so many people across our company throughout his career. He met his wife at Apple and was aboard with her and their daughter."

The animal shelter released a statement about the passing of Tina, Bernice and Diana, who all worked at the shelter, written by Jen Walker:

"Diana was kind and insightful, somehow both intense and humble, and above all authentic. Her compassionate, inquisitive nature and personal experiences drove her to seek innovated ways to make the community around her a better place. She was an ally to all living things – orphan kittens, wild birds, youth volunteers – and a champion for the natural world around us. She was always willing to ask the hard questions, even about herself, and move into action to make positive solutions happen. She was an includer – exploring ways to understand different points of view and endeavoring to find win-win resolutions for everyone involved (cats to sparrows, two at-odds summer camp kids, herself and her friends). In her role as Education Volunteer and then Humane Educator at the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter, she modeled the ethics and empathy that we sought to nurture in both youth volunteers and summer campers: being responsible stewards to our world, taking and giving care as best as we can. Diana was a shining light in that. She was an integral part of the SCCAS/Native Animal Rescue Catio Tours, summer Critter Camp, and our Youth Advocates volunteer program. Her daughter Tia was an amazing young woman, filled with shy grace and the purest enthusiasm. She helped care for foster kittens, brought human touch and company to homeless cats and dogs at the Shelter, and supported other youth in their journeys. Her dear friend Bernice was a model of gentle support for the animals and children she worked with at the Shelter. Her calm and easy-going manner was a true gift that she shared with us. These three stellar individuals were invaluable members of both the Shelter team and Santa Cruz. They will be deeply mourned but also celebrated." We will have information soon about how SCCAS will be honoring Diana, Tia and Bernice."

34 people were killed after the Conception caught fire. Five members of the crew were rescued.