Local political leaders react to impeachment inquiry

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 07:53 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 10:52 PM PDT

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. - Local political party campaign headquarters are now reacting to Speaker Nancy Pelosi's formal announcement today. 

While some say they saw this coming, others were a bit taken back.

KION spoke with both republican and democratic parties. 

The Monterey County Republican Party Headquarters chair tells us he was a little surprised by Pelosi's move. He said he thinks this could ultimately backfire for the democratic party.

"I think Mr. Trump just sticks to his guns, and he's going to ride through this, will be my guess. We'll see what's on the telephone call that's going to come out in the future. It's hard to predict, but I don't expect this to work out well for the democrats," said Jeff Gorman.

The spokesperson for the Democratic Party Headquarters in Santa Cruz said this has been a long time coming. 

He said even if this impeachment inquiry does not lead to the President being removed from office, he's glad Speaker Pelosi is taking this step.

"Will impeachment happen, yes. What happens after that is up to the senate and is up to the amount of information is released and is up to the American public really to make its voice heard," said Tony Russomanno. 

Tuesday, former Clinton Chief of Staff and Secretary of Defense, Leon Panetta, said if president Trump withheld foreign assistance in order to pressure a foreign leader into doing him a political favor by investigating Joe Biden then that is a violation of the law and oath of office. But he decided to hold off on judgments when it comes to the impeachment of the President. However, he agreed with Pelosi that no one is above the law. 

"I think it's too early to make a decision as to whether or not this ought to proceed to the Senate. I think we have to wait for the facts and the truth and then based on that, determine what action should be required," said the Monterey native.

He said he wants to know more about a whistleblower complaint surrounding the conversation between President Trump and Ukraine's president over Joe Biden.

"It does need to be investigated, I guess my hope is that rather than it turn into a political soundbite war between Republicans and Democrats that hopefully they can try to work together to determine exactly what the facts are," said Panetta. 

He hopes that there will be quick action and this doesn't drag on.

"Justice delayed is justice denied and so justice ought to be implemented here quickly. They ought to go to work. They ought to investigate this matter quickly," Panetta said.

Pelosi called for the whistleblower complaint to be released Thursday when the Acting Director of National Intelligence will appear before the House Intelligence Committee. That whistleblower is reportedly asking to testify. 

