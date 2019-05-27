Local Santa Cruz coffee shop in legal battle with Caterpillar Inc over brand name

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Cat and Cloud Coffee is in the midst of a legal battle after the equipment manufacturing giant, Caterpillar Inc. demanded they stop selling clothing products or rebrand.

Caterpillar Inc. has "CAT" trademarked, and is reportedly calling for several businesses with the word "cat" in their name, to re-brand or stop selling clothing products and shoes with the word they have trademarked.

Co-owner of Cat and Cloud Coffee, Jared Truby, said they were shocked when they got the cease and desist letter. "We were told to essentially stop selling all of our clothing, anything with the brand name Cat and Cloud on it. We reached back out and asked them to stop, this makes no sense, we’re not in any sort of conflict with you and they said no and said they’re pursuing it.”

Truby says their mission is to leave people happier than when they came in and says it's frustrating to have this giant corporation essentially bully them. “Why in the world would a company with 54 billion dollars decide to come against us when all we’re really trying to do is allow people between the ages of whatever right out of high school to adult have a real career and be able to stay in this beautiful place.”

Customers found it just as ridiculous as those working there. "I think it’s baloney, I really do. Leave our guys alone,” said regular, Jill Miller.

Another regular, Judy Witt-Sanders, agreed. “It seems like there are so many other things they could be spending their legal funds on.”

Truby said they will be fine and while he doesn't know when this legal battle will end, they are not considering rebranding.

There has been a petition started online in support of the coffee shop, click here for more information.

We reached out to Caterpillar Inc. media relations, they sent this response:

"Caterpillar serves customers around the world, many of whom earn their livelihood with one or two machines and often a good pair of work boots. We value all of them and strive to provide exceptional products and services. This means we have a responsibility to protect and maintain the brand they love and rely on every day - including our existing trademarks.

We are not suing Cat & Cloud, not targeting a small business and not focused on Cat & Cloud’s primary interest: coffee. We’ve simply asked the U.S. Trademark Office to remove Cat & Cloud’s trademark registration on footwear and apparel only, products for which Caterpillar has longstanding trademarks and a considerable business. We hope to resolve this issue quickly."