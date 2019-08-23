News

MANHUNT UNDERWAY: Four suspects on the run, patrol car hit in chase

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 02:16 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 08:29 AM PDT

MANHUNT UNDERWAY: Four suspects...

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. - The Monterey County Sheriff's Office says four suspects are on the run after a chase that started close to 10:56 p.m. Thursday.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office says the chase started on Old Stage Road when a sergeant tried to pull over a dark blue SUV for reckless driving but it did not stop.

A chase then led into the Chualar area, then onto Highway 101 and Somavia Road.

At 11 p.m. the suspects rammed a deputy's patrol car. The Sheriff's Office says the suspects drove into the Salinas River levy area. Fifty minutes later, deputies found the car empty at River Road. 

Deputies say they found two sets of footprints that went separate ways, leading them to believe the suspects split up.

The Sheriff's Office says the deputy in the patrol car that was rammed is ok. The car the suspects were in was not badly damaged.

The Seaside Fire Department is on scene helping in the search with its drone.

KION'S Victor Guzman is on scene and will have live updates on Wake Up from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m.
 

KION Copyright 2019


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

15 emerging U.S. downtowns
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

15 emerging U.S. downtowns

America's major metro area downtowns have experienced double-digit population growth in the decade ending 2010, more than double the rate of growth for their overall cities, according to the U.S. census. Take a look at the emerging downtowns in these U.S. cities.

Read More »
On this day: August 23
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse B. Awalt/U.S. Navy via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 23

King George gets fed up with the rebelling colonies, a silent film legend passes away, the Earth is ready for its closeup, and an earthquake jolts D.C., all on this day.

Read More »
On this day: August 22
iStock/DegasMM

On this day: August 22

Teddy Roosevelt goes for a historic ride, tennis player Althea Gibson breaks racial barriers, The Supremes hit No. 1 for the first time, and Nolan Ryan notches his 5,000 career strikeout, all on this day.

Read More »
School violence: By the numbers
KPRC via CNN

School violence: By the numbers

Look at the numbers behind school violence and bullying in America.

Read More »