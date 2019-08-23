MANHUNT UNDERWAY: Four suspects on the run, patrol car hit in chase

MANHUNT UNDERWAY: Four suspects...

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. - The Monterey County Sheriff's Office says four suspects are on the run after a chase that started close to 10:56 p.m. Thursday.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office says the chase started on Old Stage Road when a sergeant tried to pull over a dark blue SUV for reckless driving but it did not stop.

A chase then led into the Chualar area, then onto Highway 101 and Somavia Road.

At 11 p.m. the suspects rammed a deputy's patrol car. The Sheriff's Office says the suspects drove into the Salinas River levy area. Fifty minutes later, deputies found the car empty at River Road.

Deputies say they found two sets of footprints that went separate ways, leading them to believe the suspects split up.

The Sheriff's Office says the deputy in the patrol car that was rammed is ok. The car the suspects were in was not badly damaged.

The Seaside Fire Department is on scene helping in the search with its drone.

KION'S Victor Guzman is on scene and will have live updates on Wake Up from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m.

