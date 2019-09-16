News

Main Beach clean-up forces overnight homeless camp out

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 05:44 AM PDT

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Main Beach in Santa Cruz is closed to overnight camping and while some are respecting the city’s policy, others still chose to camp overnight anyway.

That’s not to say the difference in camp size wasn’t noticeable. It dropped from 20 or so tents last week to about two early this morning.

The policy addressed the homeless camp that had been growing at Main Beach over the last month or so.

In a 6-1 vote, city leaders decided the camp was a public nuisance and health hazard leading up to their vote to implement a policy prohibiting overnight camping

KION’s Victor Guzman is live at Main Beach with a look at the beach this morning and where some the homeless have taken refuge since the policy was enacted.

Details on Wake Up at 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

