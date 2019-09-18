News

Man accused of touching woman inappropriately, harassing girl arrested in Spreckels

Posted: Sep 13, 2019 02:28 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 05:10 PM PDT

SALINAS, Calif. - UPDATE 9/17/2019 5:00 p.m. A man accused of touching a woman inappropriately and harassing a 12-year-old girl near Salinas High School has been arrested.

Salinas police identify the suspect as 35-year-old Antonio Villa. He was found and arrested on Tuesday in Spreckels.

After being questioned, Villa was booked into the Monterey County Jail on suspicion of contacting a minor for sexual purposes and sexual battery of an adult.

 

PREVIOUS STORY: Salinas police are looking for a man who is a suspect in two incidents that happened near Salinas High School.

Both happened on Monday at around 8:30 a.m. Police said he is accused of touching a woman inappropriately in the area around Clay Street and harassing a 12-year-old girl near the school.

Police said he was last seen walking near Geil and Riker streets. Because the incidents happened in a short time, police believe there could be other victims.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man who speaks both English and Spanish. Police said he has a military-style haircut and may have a tattoo on the left side of his neck.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Gabriel Gonzalez at 831-758-7127 or email him at gabrielg@ci.salinas.ca.us.

