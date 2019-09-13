Man accused of touching woman inappropriately, harassing girl wanted by Salinas police

Salinas police looking for suspect in two incidents near school Courtesy Salinas Police [ + - ] Courtesy Salinas Police [ + - ] Courtesy Salinas Police [ + - ] Courtesy Salinas Police [ + - ] Salinas police are looking for a man who is a suspect in two incidents that happened near Salinas High School.

SALINAS, Calif. - Salinas police are looking for a man who is a suspect in two incidents that happened near Salinas High School.

Both happened on Monday at around 8:30 a.m. Police said he is accused of touching a woman inappropriately in the area around Clay Street and harassing a 12-year-old girl near the school.

Police said he was last seen walking near Geil and Riker streets. Because the incidents happened in a short time, police believe there could be other victims.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man who speaks both English and Spanish. Police said he has a military-style haircut and may have a tattoo on the left side of his neck.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Gabriel Gonzalez at 831-758-7127 or email him at gabrielg@ci.salinas.ca.us.