Man allegedly found with drugs, packaging materials arrested in Gonzales

Posted: Sep 13, 2019 10:52 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 10:52 AM PDT

GONZALES, Calif. - A Gonzales man is behind bars after police said they found drugs and other items during a search.

Police along with the Monterey County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant on Thursday on the 00-99 block of Ninth Street. Officials said 51-year-old Mauricio Raucho was found with two ounces of meth, five ounces of marijuana, drug packaging materials, digital scales and other items suggesting sales and distribution of illegal drugs.

Police said Raucho was arrested and booked into the Monterey County Jail for drug charges and for being a felon in possession of ammunition.

