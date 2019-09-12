Man arrested in Greenfield on suspicion of having stolen gun, evading police on bike

Carlos Montes

GREENFIELD, Calif. - Greenfield police arrested a man on several gun charges after they said he tried to flee on a bicycle.

It happened at around 1:40 a.m. on Thursday. Officers tried to stop 34-year-old Carlos Montes, who was on a bike, but he fled. Police said they stopped him and found a loaded gun in his waistband.

He was arrested on charges that include possession of a loaded gun not registered to him, possession of a stolen gun, evading police on a bicycle, possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation. Montes was booked into the Monterey County Jail.