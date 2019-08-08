Man arrested in Hollister after allegedly making threats near District Attorney's Office

HOLLISTER, Calif. - The San Benito County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that a man was arrested in downtown Hollister for allegedly making threats.

The Sheriff's Office said a man was irate after a disturbance in the parking lot of the District Attorney's Office and County Probation Office. They said he was overheard saying he was going to get a gun and shoot everyone.

Deputies found and arrested the man. He was booked into the San Benito County Jail on felony threats charges.

The Sheriff's Office said there is no threat to the public at this time.