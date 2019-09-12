Man arrested in Santa Cruz on suspicion of attempted robbery, probation violation

Courtesy Santa Cruz Police

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Santa Cruz police said they arrested a man for attempted robbery and possession of burglary tools after responding to a burglary in process.

It happened at around 2:38 a.m. on Thursday on the 1200 block of Mission Street. Officers responded to the scene and said they found 41-year-old Jesse Avila, who matched a description given to dispatch.

Police said Avila tried to leave on his bicycle and resisted arrest when officers tried to detain him. Eventually, they were able to get Avila in handcuffs. Officers said Avila had pliers, pipes, multi-tools, two backpacks and other burglary tools.

Avila was identified by a witness and arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery, probation violation, possession of burglary tools and resisting arrest. Police said he also had a felony warrant and a misdemeanor warrant. He was booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail.