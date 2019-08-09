Man arrested on suspicion of stealing from employee at a Capitola Safeway

Courtesy Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office

CAPITOLA, Calif. - A man was arrested in Capitola after he allegedly stole from Safeway employees.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said Isaiah Payne went into the Safeway on 41st Avenue and entered the manager's office. The Sheriff's Office said he stole an employee's cell phone from a desk in the office.

Deputies said Payne left the scene, but was caught on surveillance and left paperwork behind with his name on it.

The Sheriff's Office, with the help of Capitola police, found Payne in front of Capitola Mall. They said he still had the cell phone with him, and it was returned to the employee.

Payne was arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary and probation violation.