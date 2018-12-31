Man arrested with loaded gun and drugs in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. - The Salinas Police Department arrested a man over the weekend, who allegedly had a loaded weapon and drugs in his vehicle.
Salinas Police say that Alex Lecyure, 25, was pulled over in a traffic stop by the Violence Suppression Task Force. They say that in his waistband was a loaded Glock 27. Inside the vehicle was three pints of Promethazine, 348 grams of marijuana believed to be packaged for sales, and roughly $1,200 in cash.
Lecyure was booked into the Monterey County Jail.