Man reported missing in Live Oak area found safe

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 08:34 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 11:20 AM PDT

LIVE OAK, Calif. - UPDATE 8/23/2019 11:20 a.m. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said65-year-old Alen Kiflezgi has been found safe. He was reported missing in the Live Oak area on Thursday.

 

PREVIOUS STORY: The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said 65-year-old Alen Kiflezgi was reported missing in the Live Oak area on Thursday.

He was last seen on foot near Brommer Street and 17th Avenue.

Kiflezgi is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 125 pounds. The Sheriff's Office said he usually wears dress pants, a button-down shirt, glasses and a hat. He lives in Ben Lomond but regularly rides the bus to Live Oak.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 831-471-1121.

