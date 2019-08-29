News

Man shot by CHP officers near Toro Park paralyzed, still in hospital

By:

Posted: Aug 28, 2019 03:37 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 05:50 PM PDT

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect shot by CHP officers near Toro Park in July was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon, but his attorney said he could not appear because he is paralyzed and still in the hospital.

24-year-old Ari Gold was charged with felony assault with a semi-automatic gun on a peace officer.

Gold's prior probation was revoked, and the arraignment was rescheduled for Oct. 10.

On July 23, the CHP responded to a report of a reckless driver that was followed by a report of a hit-and-run crash near Estoque Place and Portola Drive.

A witness saw the driver go into a house on Estoque Place, and when officers arrived, they said the homeowner gave them permission to enter the house. The District Attorney's Office said an officer found Gold in a bathroom and the officers fired their guns when he pointed one at an officer.

KION Copyright 2019


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

Gunman drives around shooting in West Texas
CNN

Gunman drives around shooting in West Texas

At least five people were killed and 21 people injured when a gunman drove around shooting from his vehicle in West Texas on Saturday, authorities said.

Read More »
On this day: August 31
Chatham House via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 31

Jack the Ripper claims his first victim, Jimi Hendrix rocks in the early morning hours at the Isle of Wight, and the "People's Princess" dies in a car crash, all on this day.

Read More »
On this day: August 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 30

Ty Cobb makes his major-league debut, Bob Dylan releases "Highway 61 Revisited," and Thurgood Marshall is confirmed as the first black justice on the Supreme Court, all on this day.

Read More »
World's top travel destinations
freeimages.com/krzysiuc

World's top travel destinations

TripAdvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards give us a peek at the world's top 10 travel destinations, picked by travelers.

Read More »