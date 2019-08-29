Man shot by CHP officers near Toro Park paralyzed, still in hospital

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect shot by CHP officers near Toro Park in July was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon, but his attorney said he could not appear because he is paralyzed and still in the hospital.

24-year-old Ari Gold was charged with felony assault with a semi-automatic gun on a peace officer.

Gold's prior probation was revoked, and the arraignment was rescheduled for Oct. 10.

On July 23, the CHP responded to a report of a reckless driver that was followed by a report of a hit-and-run crash near Estoque Place and Portola Drive.

A witness saw the driver go into a house on Estoque Place, and when officers arrived, they said the homeowner gave them permission to enter the house. The District Attorney's Office said an officer found Gold in a bathroom and the officers fired their guns when he pointed one at an officer.