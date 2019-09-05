News

Man takes California deputy's gun, shoots at her

By:

Posted: Sep 05, 2019 12:33 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 12:33 PM PDT

Suspect appears to grab deputy-s gun...

VICTORVILLE, Calif. - Dramatic video released by a witness shows the moment a man grabbed a San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy's gun and shot at her in Victorville.

On Wednesday morning, Deputy Meagan Forsberg responded to a call from a mother who wanted her adult son removed from the home.

Officers said the man, Ari Young, got violent, grabbed the gun and started shooting. Forsberg was not hit, but had other injuries she is expected to fully recover from.

Shortly after the incident, more officers arrived and exchanged gunfire with the suspect. He was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Young was arrested on an attempted murder charge.

