Man treated for meth intoxication after standoff with Salinas police

Posted: Aug 09, 2019 07:24 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 01:39 PM PDT

Salinas: Standoff ends in mans arrest

SALINAS, Calif. - UPDATE 8/9/2019 1:30 p.m. A standoff in Salinas Thursday night ended with the arrest of a man who is now being treated for meth intoxication.

The incident started at around 8:30 p.m. when a couple juveniles were outside at the Midtown Mobile Terrace on Baldwin Street. Police said a neighbor approached them cursing and acting strangely. They told police that the suspect, 38-year-old David Thoeni, also brandished a small handgun.

Officers responded to the scene and surrounded Thoeni's home. Police said Thoeni saw officers, but ignored commands. The SWAT team was brought in, and while they were setting up, Thoeni went outside but continued to ignore commands.

At that point, officers said they charged and tased the suspect. Police also conducted a search of his home and said they found a gun.

Thoeni is in the hospital, but will be booked into the Monterey County Jail when he is released.

 

PREVIOUS STORY: A police standoff in Salinas ended peacefully overnight with the arrest of man who had held officers at bay for nearly four hours.

It began around 9:00 p.m. Thursday at Midtown Mobile Terrace on Baldwin Street.

Police used a bullhorn to urge the man to surrender. We eventually left the home around 12:30 a.m. and was taken into custody.

Neighbors tell KION the man had lost his job recently.

Salinas police did not immediately release further details.

 

 

 

