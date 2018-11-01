News

Marina: DUI chase ends in arrest

By:

Posted: Nov 01, 2018 02:08 AM PDT

Updated: Nov 01, 2018 08:00 AM PDT

Marina: DUI chase ends in arrest

MARINA, Calif. - A Marina man faces a long list of charges after leading police on a chase Tuesday that started at the Marina police station.

Officers say they spotted Nicholas Jerome Dean, 29, in the station’s parking lot, playing loud music from his vehicle.

Police say he suddenly sped off, driving recklessly.

When officers found him a short time later, Dean ran on foot, dodging traffic on Del Monte Boulevard near Marina Drive.

He was stopped and arrested by a CSUMB police officer.

Dean was booked into the Monterey County Jail for Felony DUI due to having multiple prior DUI convictions within the past 10 years.

He was also charged with delaying/obstructing an officer, driving on a suspended driver's license, reckless driving and other traffic violations.

KION Copyright 2018


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

Preserving your Halloween candy
iStock/samgrandy

Preserving your Halloween candy

Keep your Halloween candy alive long after the ghouls and goblins have been laid to rest.

Read More »
On this day: November 1
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: November 1

The Sistine Chapel's ceiling is unveiled, the National Weather Service makes its first forecast, the U.S. explodes its first hydrogen bomb, and Honda opens its first U.S. factory, all on this day.

Read More »
Halloween by the numbers
iStock/aabejon

Halloween by the numbers

Shoppers are estimated to spend $9 billion on Halloween this year. Check out some other surprising numbers behind this ghoulish holiday.

Read More »
On this day: October 31
FreeImages.com/bruno sersocima

On this day: October 31

The first All Hallows' Evening is celebrated, Nevada becomes a state, Harry Houdini dies, Mount Rushmore is completed, and the Vatican apologizes to Galileo, all on this day.

Read More »