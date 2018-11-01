Marina: DUI chase ends in arrest

MARINA, Calif. - A Marina man faces a long list of charges after leading police on a chase Tuesday that started at the Marina police station.

Officers say they spotted Nicholas Jerome Dean, 29, in the station’s parking lot, playing loud music from his vehicle.

Police say he suddenly sped off, driving recklessly.

When officers found him a short time later, Dean ran on foot, dodging traffic on Del Monte Boulevard near Marina Drive.

He was stopped and arrested by a CSUMB police officer.

Dean was booked into the Monterey County Jail for Felony DUI due to having multiple prior DUI convictions within the past 10 years.

He was also charged with delaying/obstructing an officer, driving on a suspended driver's license, reckless driving and other traffic violations.