Marina police arrest shoplifting suspect after they say he returned to the store

Edward Joseph Alviso

MARINA, Calif. - Marina police arrested a man after they say he returned to a store where he had previously shoplifted.

The suspect is Edward Joseph Alviso of Antelope. On Wednesday, employees at the REI on General Stillwell Drive called police after they recognized someone they said stole $5000 worth of merchandise a month earlier. They said he was wearing what appeared to be the same hat, shirt and shoes he wore the first time.

Police arrested Alviso at a nearby business. He was booked into the Monterey County Jail on felony burglary charges.