News

Marina police arrest shoplifting suspect after they say he returned to the store

By:

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 09:47 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 09:47 AM PDT

MARINA, Calif. - Marina police arrested a man after they say he returned to a store where he had previously shoplifted.

The suspect is Edward Joseph Alviso of Antelope. On Wednesday, employees at the REI on General Stillwell Drive called police after they recognized someone they said stole $5000 worth of merchandise a month earlier. They said he was wearing what appeared to be the same hat, shirt and shoes he wore the first time.

Police arrested Alviso at a nearby business. He was booked into the Monterey County Jail on felony burglary charges.

KION Copyright 2019


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

On this day: August 29
Mark Hill/Turner via CNN

On this day: August 29

American troops march through a liberated Paris, the King of Pop is born, The Beatles perform their last concert before paying fans, and Hurricane Katrina hits the Gulf Coast, all on this day.

Read More »
World's most socially progressive countries

World's most socially progressive countries

This index ranks countries by social and environmental performance rather than economic output. Take a look at the most socially progressive countries in the world.

Read More »
On this day: August 28
DianesDigitals via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 28

Pepsi and UPS are born, Emmett Till is murdered, Martin Luther King Jr. shares his dream, and Prince Charles and Princess Diana divorce, all on this day.

Read More »
On this day: August 27
NOAA

On this day: August 27

Krakatoa blows its top, The Guinness Book of World Records debuts, "Mary Poppins" premieres, The Beatles meet The King, and a guitar great dies, all on this day.

Read More »