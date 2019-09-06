Marina police looking for porch theft suspect

Courtesy Marina Police

MARINA, Calif. - Police in Marina are looking for a man who they said stole multiple packages from the porch of a home.

On Thursday at around 1:30 p.m., the suspect was seen in a video apparently stealing multiple packages from a home on the 100 block of Starfish Court.

The suspect is described as a white man in his mid-to late-30s. In the video, he was wearing a black t-shirt, jeans and a black baseball cap with unknown lettering on the back.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Marina police at 831-384-7575.

Police suggest having packages delivered while somebody is home or having them delivered to a neighbor or place of work instead.