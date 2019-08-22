Marini's Candies in downtown Santa Cruz to close

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. -

Marini's Candies in Downtown Santa Cruz is every sweet tooth's dream. Rows of handmade chocolate, caramel, taffy, and other treats line the store.

Owner, Gino and Nick Marini, recently announced they will be closing their doors after 24 years of business. "We're the 4th generation into this business. Not a lot of businesses last this long. We take a lot of pride in what we do," said Gino.

The Marinis followed in their parents' footsteps and took over the family business. The first Marini candy shop dates back to the 1980s.

Wednesday, the family admitted they are navigating through change. "When we started down here there were definitely more families walking around, shopping on the weekends, ice cream parties," said Nick.