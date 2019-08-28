News

Mee Memorial opening new clinic in Greenfield

Posted: Aug 28, 2019 11:06 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 11:06 AM PDT

GREENFIELD, Calif. - Mee Memorial announced on Wednesday that it will be opening a new clinic in Greenfield in September.

The grand opening celebration for the location on South El Camino Real is set for Sept. 7. The Greenfield Clinic will offer services that include primary care, pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, podiatry and lab services. Radiology will also be added in the coming months.

Mee Memorial said the clinic will accept Medicare, MediCal and CCAH among other insurance plans. Patients can make appointments, but walk-ins will also be accepted.

"The location will make a big difference. It will make it much easier for the many Greenfield-area families to get care when they need it, including regular preventive care like checkups. That makes such a difference in improving overall health," said Michael Hutchinson, the CEO for Mee Memorial Healthcare System.

 

