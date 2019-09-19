Missing Gilroy teen found safe

GILROY, Calif. - UPDATE 9/19/2019 12:15 p.m. A missing Gilroy teen has been found safe, according to police.

PREVIOUS STORY: Gilroy police are looking for a missing 16-year-old boy.

Adamneh "Adam" Bender was last seen on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. in the 200 block of I.O.O.F. Ave. in Gilroy.

Police describe him as an African-American male, 5'3", 130 lbs., brown eyes with short curly black hair.

They say he was last seen wearing blue shorts and a black T-shirt.

The Gilroy Police Department says Bender suffers from mental illness and is unable to care for himself.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Gilroy Police Department at 408-846-0350 or your local law enforcement agency.