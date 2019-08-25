Monterey Bay Aquarium helps kids with disabilities explore ocean

MONTEREY, Calif. - 10-year-old Caleb Adams became one with the sea, Saturday. He geared up in full wet suit and dove into the water at the Monterey Bay Aquarium. It's an experience his parents said they are grateful for. "It's your dream come true. It allows everybody to see that a child like Caleb can do all sorts of things as well," said Caleb's mom, Sandi Adams.

Caleb was born with a disability, but Saturday, volunteer drivers helped him and others, overcome any challenge. Over 100 kids participated in "Days of Discovery" hosted by Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital System and the Children's Miracle Network.

"These are things that everybody gets to do. Their special needs shouldn't limit them from that. They should be able to aspire to do whatever they want to," said Monterey Bay Aquarium volunteer dive instructor, Bobby Nunes.

The aquarium's natural tide pool allows kids to get an up close look at animals and plants that thrive in the bay. The event has taken place for the past 17 years. "They had this crazy idea to take children of special needs on this adventure in the tide pool. When it was over there was not a dry eye in the house. They knew, then and there, they had something special," said Monterey Bay Aquarium dive programs manager, James Bonovich.

The Monterey Bay Aquarium and Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System plan to keep the tradition going. They hope to help even more kids develop a love for the ocean in a way they never thought possible.

"He almost just flourishes out there. He loves it," said Adams.