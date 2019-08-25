News

Monterey Bay Aquarium helps kids with disabilities explore ocean

17th annual "Days of Discovery"

By:

Posted: Aug 24, 2019 05:46 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 12:09 AM PDT

Monterey Bay Aquarium helps kids with disabilities explore ocean

MONTEREY, Calif. - 10-year-old Caleb Adams became one with the sea, Saturday. He geared up in full wet suit and dove into the water at the Monterey Bay Aquarium. It's an experience his parents said they are grateful for. "It's your dream come true. It allows everybody to see that a child like Caleb can do all sorts of things as well," said Caleb's mom, Sandi Adams.

Caleb was born with a disability, but Saturday, volunteer drivers helped him and others, overcome any challenge. Over 100 kids participated in "Days of Discovery" hosted by Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital System and the Children's Miracle Network. 

"These are things that everybody gets to do. Their special needs shouldn't limit them from that. They should be able to aspire to do whatever they want to," said Monterey Bay Aquarium volunteer dive instructor, Bobby Nunes.

The aquarium's natural tide pool allows kids to get an up close look at animals and plants that thrive in the bay. The event has taken place for the past 17 years. "They had this crazy idea to take children of special needs on this adventure in the tide pool. When it was over there was not a dry eye in the house. They knew, then and there, they had something special," said Monterey Bay Aquarium dive programs manager, James Bonovich.

The Monterey Bay Aquarium and Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System plan to keep the tradition going. They hope to help even more kids develop a love for the ocean in a way they never thought possible. 

"He almost just flourishes out there. He loves it," said Adams. 

KION Copyright 2019


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

On this day: August 25
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: August 25

Galileo demonstrates his telescope, the National Park Service is formed, Amelia Earhart flies cross-country nonstop, the Allies liberate Paris and Hurricane Harvey hits Texas, all on this day.

Read More »
On this day: August 24
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: August 24

The White House burns, potato chips are invented, John Lennon's assassin goes to prison, and Pete Rose agrees to a ban from baseball, all on this day.

Read More »
Photo shoot captures woman's battle with cancer, husband shaving wife's head

Photo shoot captures woman's battle with cancer, husband shaving wife's head

A photo shoot in Arkansas captures the moment a husband shaved his wife's head. The woman, Kelsey Johnson, is battling cancer. Photos courtesy Mandy Parks Photography.

Read More »
15 emerging U.S. downtowns
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

15 emerging U.S. downtowns

America's major metro area downtowns have experienced double-digit population growth in the decade ending 2010, more than double the rate of growth for their overall cities, according to the U.S. census. Take a look at the emerging downtowns in these U.S. cities.

Read More »