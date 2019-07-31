Monterey Bay Aquarium hosting adult-only sleepover

News

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 12:34 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 02:10 PM PDT

MONTEREY, Calif. - The Monterey Bay Aquarium announced it will be hosting an adult-only sleepover in September.

The aquarium's calling the 80s-themed party "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of Seaweed)." Attendees can go to a build-your-own taco dinner and get drinks at the beer and wine bar.

After dinner, there will be plenty of 80s music and an ice cream sundae bar. Activities will include stories from staff members, improv, games, a movie and a photo booth.

The sleepover will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, and go through Sunday morning. Admission is $175 for the general public and $150 for aquarium members, but attendees must be 21 years of age or older.

To learn more, go to https://www.montereybayaquarium.org/visit/hours-and-schedule/sleepovers/80s-sleepover.

