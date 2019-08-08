Monterey Bay locals rally together against hateful and racist ideologies following El Paso shooting

MONTEREY, Calif. - Monterey Bay locals rallied at Window on the Bay on Del Monte Ave against what they call white supremacist ideology as well as hateful and racist rhetoric. The rally, called "El Paso Firme," or El Paso Strong, hosted by the local Women's March chapter is part of a nationwide call to action following the deadly mass shooting just a few days ago in El Paso, Texas.

“I think the number one thing that needs to be done is to stop spewing hatred from positions of power,” Helen Davis, one of the event's organizers, said. “We want to end white supremacy. We are people of privilege and it’s our responsibility to stand up and say stop this now.”

Demonstrators want government leaders to take action protecting the country against the violent acts.



This comes just days after a deadly mass shooting in El Paso, Texas where the suspected gunman is believed to have written an anti-immigrant manifesto. The attack sent shock waves across the nation and right here on the Central Coast.

Monterey resident Colleen Anderson grew up in El Paso. With family still there, this issue weighs heavily on her heart.



“It’s really sad, you know it’s heartbreaking,” Anderson said. “My sister could have been at that Walmart.”



Her family members are safe, but demonstrators want action from Congress to prevent future gun violence, including background checks–something President Trump has said he supports.



“I think background checks are important. I don’t want to put guns into the hands of mentally unstable people or people with rage or hate, sick people,” said President Trump.



But demonstrators say further action is needed to ban weapons like those used in the El Paso and Dayton shootings.



“AR-15s are a war weapon, and they’re only used to kill multiple people, and that’s how they’ve been used in this country is to wipe out crowds of people including little children,” said Susan Brier, a Seaside resident.