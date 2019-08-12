News

Monterey Car Week 2019 list of events

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 10:54 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 10:54 AM PDT

Tuesday, Aug. 13

  • Carmel-by-the-Sea Concours on the Avenue 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Automobilia Monterey 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 
  • Classic Motorsports Monterey Kickoff Cruise-In 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 14

  • Pebble Beach Auctions (viewing) 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Pebble Beach Motoring Classic Arrival est. 3 p.m.
  • Carmel Mission Classic 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Automobilia Monterey 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Prancing Ponies Car Show 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • The Little Car Show 12 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • McCall's Motorworks Revival 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Monterey Reunion Week Cars & Coffee TBA

Thursday, Aug. 15

  • Pebble Beach Tour d'Elegance 7 a.m. cars line up, 9 a.m. tour begins
  • Pebble Beach Auctions (viewing) 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Pebble Beach RetroAuto 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Mecum Auctions 8 a.m.
  • Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Bonhams Quail Lodge 2 p.m.
  • The Pacific Grove Auction: Worldwide Auctioneers Auction 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Russo and Steele 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • RM Sotheby's 5:30 p.m.
  • Italian Stampede 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 16

  • Pebble Beach Auctions (viewing) 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Japanese Automotive Invitational 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Pebble Beach RetroAuto 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Werks Reunion Monterey- A Porsche Automotive Gathering 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Mecum Auctions 8 a.m.
  • Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Legends of the Autobahn 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Pebble Beach Auctions (auction) 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Bonhams Quail Lodge 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Russo and Steele 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • RM Sotheby's 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17

  • Pebble Beach Auctions (viewing) 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Japanese Automotive Invitational 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Pebble Beach RetroAuto 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Pebble Beach Auctions (auction) 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Concours d'Lemons 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • Mecum Auctions 8 a.m.
  • Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Concorso Italiano 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Exotics on Broadway 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Barnyard Ferrari Event 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Russo and Steele 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • RM Sotheby's 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug.18

  • Pebble Beach Concours Dawn Patrol 5:30 p.m.
  • Japanese Automotive Invitational 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

