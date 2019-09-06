Monterey County Ambulance announces passing of EMT

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. - Monterey County Ambulance IAFF L4513 announced on social media that one of its EMTs passed away early Thursday morning.

It said Logan Loader is survived by his wife, Amrita, and his newborn son, Nykilai. The association said its immediate concern is for the well-being of Loader's wife and son and said they are working toward that end.

The Salinas City Firefighters Association offered its condolences and offered support to Monterey County EMS.